The Butler County Conservation Board has scheduled the following events this summer at the county’s parks.
Full Moon Canoe/Kayak Float
Friday, July 23
The Butler County Conservation Board invites you to Shell Rock Park for a full moon canoe or kayak float on the pond. All ages are welcome, but participants younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult. We will begin at 8 p.m. and stay on the water until 10 p.m. Registration is not necessary. Just show up and enjoy some time on the water and learn a little about the night sky. You can borrow one of our canoes or kayaks or bring your own. Life jackets will be required during the event.
Toddler Camp – Insects
Heery Woods State Park – South Side near nature center
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Bugs, creepy crawlies, or whatever you call them, insects are an essential part of almost every habitat on earth. Register your 2- to 4-year-old with adult for this camp all about insects. We will meet a live insect that lives at the nature center, learn what makes an insect special, and catch some insects too. Camp will take place at Heery Woods State Park – South from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5 per child. Registration is required by calling 319-278-4237.
Art and Patterns in Nature Camp
Shell Rock Recreation Area and Wildlife Area
Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 6
This isn’t your typical art camp. This three-day camp will be full of activities and games relating to the color and patterns in nature with the chance to make one simple artistic piece each day that ties into the natural world around us. Your child will get to spend time outdoors and learn about the various colors and patterns that make our world what it is. This camp is for participants ages 5 to 7, and the cost is $30 per child. The cost of camp includes all materials, daily snacks and instruction. Campers will need to bring a lunch and refillable water bottle each day. Camp will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Registration is required by calling 319-278-4237.