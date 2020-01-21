The Butler County Democratic Party has announced the sites and agenda for the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses.
The eight precinct locations are as follows:
1-GR Precinct — Greene Community Center (Bennezette, Coldwater, Dayton Townships, City of Greene)
2-CL Precinct — Clarksville School multi-purpose room (Fremont, Butler, Jackson Townships, City of Clarksville)
3-DU Precinct — Dumont Legion Hall (Pittsford, Madison, Washington Townships, City of Dumont)
4-AL Precinct — Allison Public library Community Room (West Point Township, City of Allison)
5-AP Precinct — Aplington Community Center (Ripley & Monroe Townships, City of Aplington)
6-SR Precinct — Shell Rock School Gym (that part of Beaver Township lying north of 310th St. and east of County Road T55, Jefferson & Shell Rock Townships, City of Shell Rock)
7-PB Precinct — Veterans’ Center (Albion Township, City of Parkersburg)
8-NH Precinct — New Hartford School Multi-Purpose Room (the part of Beaver Township lying south of 310th St. & west of County Road T55, The City of New Hartford)
Check-in and registration runs from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Attendees will also have a chance to sign nomination papers for county, state and federal offices.
The agenda is as follows:
1. Call to Order 7 p.m. by Temporary Chair
2. Iowa Democratic Party Presentation
3. Butler Co Dems Presentation
A. Volunteer sign-up
B. Pass the Hat
4. Election of Permanent Caucus Chair and Secretary
5. Preference Group Alignment and Allocation of Delegates
6. Election of Delegates and Alternates to the Butler County Convention – 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21, AMVETS Building, 718 Ninth St., Allison
7. Elections to Plan the County Convention
A. Platform Committee (2)
B. Committee for arrangements, rules and credentials (2)
C. Both Committees meet 7 p.m. Feb. 19,, Allison Public Library
8. Ratification of previous elections by Caucus as a whole
9. Election of 2 Central Committee Members and 2 Alternates to run the Butler County Democratic Party for the next two years. First meeting is 7 p.m. Feb 26, Allison Public Library to elect officers, set budget and calendar.
10. Platform resolutions
11. New Business
12. Adjourn
For more information, go to https://www.thecaucuses.org/caucusgoers.