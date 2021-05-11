After having to cancel grandstand events in 2020, the Butler County Fair is excited to welcome back Fairgoers in 2021.
This year’s fair attractions will be headlined by Grammy award-winning artist Clint Black. With 22 No. 1 singles, his show Friday, June 25, with special guest Mackenzie Jalynn, is sure to end our “Good Run of Bad Luck,” which also is this year’s fair theme.
Wednesday night is fun for the entire family with the “Night of Destruction.” Other grandstand events include Bull Riding on Thursday night, Scrambles on Saturday, and Figure 8 Racing on Sunday night. This year’s fair will include free shows on the grounds like, Ninja Experience and Hypnotist Terry Stokes. A full schedule is available at butlercountyfair.com.
The 2021 Butler County Fair is June 23-27. Tickets are on sale now at butlercountyfair.com and from Butler County 4-H Members later in May. 4-H Members will sell family packs again this year. General fair information is available on the Fair’s website at: butlercountyfair.com.