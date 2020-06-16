Plans for the 2020 Butler County Fair are taking shape and the fair will look much different this year.
The Fair Association along with Butler County Extension want to thank all of our fair’s supporters for their continued support and understanding in coping with this year’s unique circumstances as we all work together to deliver the best possible experience to our county’s youth.
The event schedule this year will include a Queen Contest on Sunday, June 21 with crowning on Monday evening, June 22. The static project drop off for 4-H and FFA exhibits will be on Monday during the day with a non-interview style judging taking place on Tuesday.
The livestock shows will begin on Tuesday with the Horse Show, the Sheep and Meat Goat show will be on Wednesday, Thursday will be the Swine and Poultry shows, with Dairy and Beef shows will be on Friday.
Shows on the weekend will include the Rabbit show on Saturday and Pet Show on Sunday. All of this year’s livestock shows will be single day events with no livestock overnighting at the fairgrounds. Static project pickup will be the final fair event on Sunday, June 28.
To be able to ensure the safety of all participants, meet local public health guidelines, and ISU Extension state guidelines none of the events will be open to the public. There will be a limited guest allocation per exhibitor family. Only guests who have been listed by the exhibitor family will be allowed on the fairgrounds.
To make the events available to a wider audience the shows will be livestreamed and a link to that stream will be listed at butlercountyfair.org.