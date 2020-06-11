The Butler County Public Health Department wants women to know that they can access free cancer screenings, and still see their own doctor and stay in their own community.
The Care for Yourself Program at the Butler County Public Health Department has immediate openings for women seeking their annual well woman exams and mammograms. Enrollments are being accepted now – but spots are limited, so call soon!
To qualify women must:
• Be between the ages of 40-65
• Live in Butler, Floyd, Franklin, Bremer, Howard, Mitchell, Chickasaw counties.
• Have no insurance or have a high deductible/co-pay on their insurance.
Meet income guidelines (ex: Household of 2 can make up to $42,275/ net per year after taxes)
For more information or to enroll in the program, women are encouraged to contact the Care for Yourself program, Nancy Hemann at 319-267-2934. Women who live outside of these counties can call 1-866-339-7909 and they will be directed to the program serving their county.