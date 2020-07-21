Just like any other event happening this year, Relay for Life had to be reinvented in Butler County. The usual large county-wide Relay held at the fairgrounds was pared down to become very small events in communities throughout the county and online.
“I am very pleased with the amount of dollars we received this year for Relay for Life in Butler County,” stated long-time Relay committee person, Darlys Mennenga. “It shows that our people are still passionate about fighting cancer in spite of Covid-19. Looking forward to having Relay again at the Fairgrounds next year!” she added.
The county committee which plans the Relay each year always meets once a month to get the details worked out. Only two meetings was able to be held last winter before the Covid-19 virus struck the area. After that, virtual meetings had to make do as they needed to ‘reinvent the wheel’ so to speak. With no way of knowing how the funds would come in, the committee is pleased with the $46,545.95 figure as of this writing.
An online silent auction proved to be very successful. Jennifer Seehusen was in charge of all of the preparation for the auction as it, too was a learning experience. Jennifer had this to say after the event, “Thank you family, friends and businesses for the outpouring of support for the www.32Auctions.com/Relayin PlaceButler2020. Your generosity will make a difference in many people’s lives and for that, your Butler County Relay for Life committee is grateful. The total raised in the auction was $4,263.00. All items were sold with the auction. The item that brought the highest donation was a stained glass Calla Lily with an oak frame that brought $325.00! If you still need to pick up your item, contact me, Jennifer Seehusen at 319-269-4826.”
Jamie Thompson, Team Development Coordinator, was pleased that there were 20 teams registered for the relay, only down by a few from the normal number. Again, having that many people being a part of the event was great!
Margaret Harris, Luminary Chair for the Relay, distributed the luminary bags throughout the county as they were then decorated and displayed in Honor of and in Memory of those who have had cancer. At least 507 luminaries were displayed in Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Allison, Vilmar and Parkersburg. Many were decorated ahead of time by Jane Kliebenstein of Shell Rock.
In Parkersburg Friday evening, Diane Johnson reported that they served approximately 150 meals consisting of pork burger, chips and a bottle of water. This was a drive-thru, free will donation event and everything was donated by the Butler County Pork Promoters. As all precautions were taken, guests safely lined up in their cars to get their meals.
“I was very pleased with the number of people who came out to support our Relay event in Clarksville,” stated Karla Voss who worked with Shari Wilken to organize a popcorn stand matching funds evening. “The event was so different this year but the support is always there. People were social distancing, wearing masks, and still enjoying the Relay event,” Karla added.
Moving around the county, Linda Haines shared her feelings after the event, “A huge thank you to Shell Rock residents and sponsors for the wonderful support for Relay in Place Butler County! It was a perfect night for the Faith Walkers sponsored popcorn stand and the lighting of 49 In Memory Of and In honor Of luminaries in the parking lot. May each dollar raised help those who are struggling with cancer and for research.”
The online portion of the Relay in Place included Zachary Self singing the National Anthem, Kristen Clark with the opening, luminaria and closing ceremony, Lois Roose with a heartfelt thank you ceremony to end the night.
A big part of every Relay is the funds that are donated through the business sponsorships. Following are those who are included this year as a big thank you goes out to them!
Friends: Cassmann Machine Shop, Cooper Motors, Allison Propane Gas, Inc., Fechts Repair, Wix Water Works, Eric Bixby, J&C Grocery, Sheri’s Cafe, Allison Family Dental, PC, Ron & Jan Scally, MJ ultimate Hair Care, Mennenga Auction, Troy and Darri Rinnels, Insurance Headquarters, Landers Hardware Hank, Schuck Realty, Riverside Cafe & The Shell Rock Scoop, Security State Bank, Shell Rock, Farmers Co-op, Meyer Pharmacy, Premier Furniture & Equipment, Noel Fry State Farm.
Hope: Allison Farmers Feed & Grain, Security Mutual Insurance Association, Allan Industrial Coatings, Joe’s Heating Cooling Plumbing, Langfritz Pioneer Seed, Car Country Auto Body, Allison Variety Hardware & Floral, Butler County Abstract Company, Butler County REC, Stirling Lawn Care & Landscaping, Shepard, Gibson & Lievens, Landers-Ulfers Insurance Agency, Heartland Windows, Orly’s Meat Market, Opportunity Therapy LLC/Clarksville Fit Club, Prairie Rose Fabrics, Legacy Machine Inc., Clarksville Lumber, Lursen Farms & Lursen Trucking LLC, South Main Auto — David Johnson, Pete & Shorty’s, Dumont Harken Lumber, Marks Tractor & Implement/Dumont Implement, Valley View Nursing Home, Greene Insurance Services, Inc.. Dralle’s Department Store, Ulrichs-Cole Insurance/A&B Diversified Services, Church Brethren Women Fellowship, Ross Plumbing & Heating, Parkersburg Family Dental, Campbell Mellema Insurance, Truax Insurance, Brothers Market, Peace Lutheran Fellowship, Nelson & Toenjes Attorneys, Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes, Inc., Wunsch Construction.
Copper: Lincoln Savings Bank, VT Industries Creative Composites, Dumont Telephone Company, Cole Excavating, LLC, Parkersburg Pharmacy, Sinclair Elevator. Lawler & Swanton P.L.C., Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, MercyOne, Veridian Credit Union.
Bronze: Doug’s Heating & Cooling, Zinpro Performance Minerals, and Waverly Health Center.
Gold: Integrity Site Maintenance and Main Street Tax & Accounting.
“The Relay For Life planning committee, teams, sponsors, and Butler County community truly came together to raise funds to support our mission and be together in a creative, but socially distant way on Relay night,” said Sarah Foster, American Cancer Society Community Manager. “Cancer hasn’t stopped. Neither have we. Butler County’s dedication to fund critical cancer research and services for those facing cancer is truly remarkable and we are beyond thankful for their support. ”