American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Butler County, is this week, Friday, July 12, from 5-11 p.m. It will be held in Allison at the fairgrounds.
The activities will get underway at 5 p.m. with registration for survivors and the silent auction tents open. Great food, music and fun will highlight the evening’s events. Enjoy food from BC Pork Promoters, BC Cattlemen, RFL Concession Stand, root beer floats, a chocolate stand, popcorn and more. Music and sound will be provided by Jeff and Cindy Kolb.
At 6 p.m. the opening ceremonies will be held with a welcome.
Team Recruitment Chairperson Jamie Thompson stated that there are 22 teams from throughout the county this year. Team campsites will be set up both around the outside and on the inside of the track with the luminaries lining the inside of the track.
As was the case last year, there will be team photos taken if your team wishes to have them. Marnie Schmidt, of M Photo, will be taking the official team photos again this year. Be sure to make it known if you wish to be photographed by the purple and pink tractors.
Survivors will gather in the pavilion for registration. Special guest/speaker Ione Hardy, of Clarksville, this year’s honored survivor will tell her story. Following the first survivor lap, caregivers and families are invited to join in for the next walk around the track.
Look for the two huge Silent Auction tents where you can also register for prizes and drawings. Organizers Leanne Schipper and Jennifer Seehusen have stated that one table closes at 8 p.m. and the second table of silent auction items closes at 8:45 p.m. A wide variety of items have been donated by area sponsors, teams and Relay of Life supporters. Be sure to stop by the silent auction tents often so that you don’t miss anything. It is bigger than ever this year.
Near dark, the Luminary Ceremony will be held. Volunteers will have stepped forward to offer to help fill the luminaries ahead of time and the luminaries will then be lit as they line the track for the ceremony. A time of silence will accompany this ceremony as it is a time of reflection and remembrance.
These luminaries are still being offered for sale by various individuals in each community and will be available that evening as well. This is an excellent opportunity to remember a loved one who had fought a battle with cancer. If you get your luminary ahead of time, you may decorate it yourself in honor of your special person or persons. Be sure to have turned in your decorated luminaries to the committee before Friday OR early in the evening.
A meaningful Fight Back Ceremony will be held with the total dollars raised will be announced.
Sponsors who have supported Relay For Life in any way are to be thanked for their generous support. Without these funds, the relay would not be the success that it has become.
The Relay For Life is an alcohol and tobacco free event. It is also an excellent time to take the family out for a very worthwhile cause and spend time with your family and friends. Be sure to remember your lawn chairs as once you get there, you won’t want to leave.
This is the 19th year that American Cancer Society Relay For Life has been in Butler County. If you have never been to Relay before, just come, have supper and walk the track or sit and watch the people. You will be glad you chose to be part of the 2019 Butler County ACS Relay For Life.