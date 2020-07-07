Friday evening, July 10 is the annual ACS Relay for Life in Butler County but this year, it holds an entirely different look. Instead of the great space of the fairgrounds, each team is displaying their luminaries in their community. This will allow for a small drive-by or safe walking Relay in Place.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a big effort is taking place to keep people safe, keeping them distanced. Last week’s papers and the Relay for Life Facebook page all have a timeline and locations of these luminaries. By going to https://www.facebook.com/RFLButlerCounty/ you can see the timeline, interesting stories and links.
Another big change this year is that for the Silent Auction which is online this year. It begins at 8 a.m. July 4 and runs through 8 a.m. July 11 at www.32auctions.com/RelayinPlaceButler2020. Once you sign in to bid, you will receive an email that notifies you that you have been over-bid, so you are able to up your bid! Items have been donated from individuals and relay teams from throughout the county. Take a look before it’s too late.
On the Facebook page, you will find not only the time schedules for events in the communities but also the online program times for Friday evening. Starting Monday, July 6, you will find these programs on https://www.facebook.com/RFLButlerCounty/. individuals from throughout the area have volunteered to generously help with the program.
Through the years, businesses from throughout the county have been very generous in their support of this fight against cancer. With this difficult year, it is understood that there haven’t been the extra funds for this but we know you are there for our survivors.
Keep in mind that cancer doesn’t stop because our community can’t come together, so we can’t either. We ask you to take one lap wherever you are for the survivors in your life. Walk around your block, place lights and luminaries on your steps. We will all be supporting our survivors on Friday evening, July 10.