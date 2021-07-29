The Butler County ACS Relay for Life teams totaled 21 this year. To date, Butler County has raised nearly $70,000 to help with cancer research.
Teams were recognized at the Relay Wrap-up last week. Representing the teams are the captains or other members of each: Barnett Bunch; Community Angels, Cutting Out Cancer, Double Trouble, Giterdones, Fran’s Fans, Jayne’s Fight, Korte Family, Lincoln Savings Bank, North Butler Volleyball for a Cure, Prisms of Promise, Soles from Bethel, St. John Joins the Fight for a Cure, Team Delores, Team Knock-out, Team Miller, Team Toadily, Vicki’s Warriors, Walkers of Faith, Washington Beacons and Waverly-Shell Rock FFA.
Teams are a huge part of the Relay and many come back year after year. Feel free to join and existing team or start a new one of your own for the 2022 Relay which is July 8. Please note this date and plan to attend next year.