Relay For Life teams in Butler County will be displaying their luminaries on the evening of July 10 throughout the community.
Some of the Relay For Life teams and Relay For Life committee have organized a variety of events through which everyone is encouraged to take part ahead of time and that evening while staying at home if they choose.
July 1 is the order deadline for the Butler Relay for Life special T-shirt. They are working with JTees Design in Nashua to bring you this year’s fundraising shirt, as they have been big supporters of our Relay for years. A portion of the proceeds will be given back to Relay for Life from the shirt sales. On their website, www.jteesdesign.com/butler-county-relay-for-live you will note there are five shirt color options available. Shirts are 50/50 cotton/poly blend. Please go to this website to purchase then there are pickup/group deliver options. If you have any questions, call Kim or Jess at 641-435-2888.
Silent Auction – 8 a.m. July 4 – 8 a.m. July 11 at www.32auctions.com/RelayinPlaceButler2020. Jennifer Seehuisen, phone 319-269-4826, is willing to pick up the items that you donate to the auction. She doesn’t want the items after July 3 because she needs time to get photos taken and the descriptions on the website. The Silent Auction at the Relay is usually very large so there is still room for your things.
After the auction, Jennifer will meet people in Allison from 1-4 p.m. July 12 or you can make arrangements with Jennifer to do pickup. She has secured a private basketball session with a coach. Jennifer’s husband is donating a registered quarter horse to put on an auction. Brenda Wiegmann will be donating some of her famous hostas! So check out the auction today and get ready to bid!
Luminarias — You can still get luminaries from Margaret Harris by calling her at 319-404-0753. Be sure to take pictures of your luminaries and send it to Jamie Thompson, contact information below. At this time, the luminaries are scheduled to be displayed as follows:
Clarksville – Community United Methodist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church & Main Street
Shell Rock – Faith Lutheran Church’s parking lot
Allison – In front of the courthouse
Vilmar between Greene & Allison – St. John’s — Vilmar Evangelical Church
Parkersburg — At this printing, plans are being made for a display.
Survivors — The Relay For Life committee would like to honor our cancer survivors and caregivers as well, this year. Please send a photo or a short (less than a minute) video telling about your cancer journey. Perhaps it’s a Why You Relay story or how many years you’ve been a survivor. Pictures/videos can be emailed or text to Jamie Thompson at 319-830-4908 or toadilyjamie@gmail.com. With the image, please include your name and how you are connected to relay (example Survivor, Caregiver, Volunteer, Sponsor, Team Name). Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize our survivors!
Online Program – Daily posts on our Facebook page starting on Monday July 6 at www.facebook.com/RFLButlerCounty.