To celebrate free fishing weekend in Iowa, the Butler County Conservation Board will be hosting a free youth fishing derby for ages 6 through 15.
The derby will take place from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Shell Rock Recreation Area. First and second place prizes will be awarded in two age groups (6-10 years and 11-15 years) for the heaviest fish.
Thanks to Butler County Public Health and Waverly Walmart, each participant will receive some fishing swag as well. Bring your own pole or borrow one of ours. Either way, join us at Shell Rock Recreation Area for a morning of fishing. Worms will be available for participants to use as bait.
Even though this event is free, we request registration by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3. This will help us determine bait and fishing pole needs for a successful event.