The Butler County American Cancer Society is now offering its latest Prism of Promise.
This fourth in series prism is a 2.75-inch Classic Teardrop that features an interior heart. The teardrop represents the many tears of cancer. These tears may be of fear made by a diagnosis, tears of joy when a remission/cure is achieved or tears of sadness/reflection when cancer is not conquered. We keep our family and friends who are touched by this dreadful disease in our hearts now and always.
This 2019 prism is made from AAA+++ premium grade glass that casts brilliant rainbows. A purple ribbon, a year tag and a suction cup for hanging will be included in your purchase. Prisms will be on sale now thru Nov. 3. The cost is one prism for $10 and five or more prisms for $9 each.
For the first time ever we will be offering a Gift of Hope option. This $15 purchase will include a prism arranged on a silver ornament stand decorated with a purple ribbon. The Gift of Hope prism may be delivered to a cancer patient or survivor. Please make your check payable to the Relay For Life team ~ Prisms of Promise. Processed orders may be picked up or delivered the week of Nov. 17.
Contacts throughout Butler County are: Allison: Lois McDowell 319-267-2404, Paulene Meyer 319-267-2559, Aplington: Melanie Groeneveld 319-347-2305, Laura Hippen 319-961-6531, Bristow: Marilyn Harms 641-775-3358, Clarksville: Darlys Mennenga 319-278-4068, Lucille Leerhoff 319-278-1079, Renae Hempen 319-278-4099, Dumont: DeAnn Meyer 641-857-3204, Greene: Joni Gilbert 641-816-4237, Margret Smith 641-430-3297, Parkersburg: Brenda Wiegmann 319-346-2323, and Shell Rock: Joyce Lubben 319-885-6201.
2016, 2017, and 2018 prisms are also available for those who want to have the complete series.
The 2019 prism will be on display at local Butler County banks plus will be available for “cash and carry” from 9 a.m.-noon at Clarksville Lumber on Oct. 26. This coincides with the Clarksville Craft Show.
The Butler County ACS promises to continue the crusade for a cure. All proceeds earned by this campaign will be designated to the fight against cancer through research.