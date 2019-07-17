A beautiful sunset fell upon the Relay for Life of Butler County Friday evening at the fairgrounds in Allison, as a crowd gathered to support those who have had cancer and remember those who have lost their battle.
Funds raised for the event are destined for research, advocacy, treatment and education. While the official totals are not yet in, Butler County put on a very successful event, with the last reported total of $62,000 plus.
Thank you to Jeff and Cindy Kolb for providing lively music, announcements and the great sound system for the event. The National Anthem was sung by Tom Teeple of Parkersburg and invocation was given by Pastor Jim Brown.
The 23 Relay for Life teams had begun to form and sign up in late winter and spent several months raising funds before the Relay.
Team Coordinator, Jamie Thompson, has put much effort into the teams from throughout Butler County. The teams are the spirit of the Relay, as each year some new ones are formed. Marnie Schmidt from M Photography, Greene, patiently took team photos throughout the evening.
Ione Hardy, the Honored Survivor for this year’s Relay spoke of her experiences with her cancer diagnosis and treatment. A big thank you goes to Ione for sharing her story. Musical entertainment was provided by the the Aswegan sisters.
The special luminary ceremony was held as dusk fell over the grounds. Luminary chairperson Margaret Harris stated that at least 900 luminaries were lit during a time of silence to honor those who were being remembered. The names of those remembered via either “In Honor Of” or “In Memory Of” were read by Margaret DeBower and Sherry Litterer. Silence fell upon the relay, as everyone who was able, walked the path during this special time of remembrance.
Youth activities for all throughout the evening were organized by Kara Johnson and her gang. Thanks for all the laughs and memories. The Fight Back Ceremony was prepared and presented by Lois Roose and Paulene Meyer.
With the event coming to a close, it was not without the pizza party which was enjoyed by those who stayed to help clean up. The pizzas were donated by Freeze Frame Bowling from Greene. A complete listing of contributors will be listed in next week’s paper.
Again, many thanks go to all of the volunteers, teams and supporters who joined to help make this event the success that it proved to be. It was truly a joint effort and a beautiful evening in spite of the rain, as many took time from their busy lives to recognize the fact that with just a little effort and one step at a time, much can be done to help find a cure for cancer. Butler County residents can be assured that they indeed have done their part to fight back.
A celebration party will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at the Allison Public Library meeting room from 6 to 7 p.m. and is open to all team members. Please come or send your comments about this year’s event and plans for 2020.