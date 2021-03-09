Spring is here! At least that is what the school calendars and maple trees say.
If you have the week off school or work and are looking for a fun and educational outdoor activity, look no further. The Butler County Conservation Board is hosting three afternoon spring break camp sessions at Heery Woods State Park devoted to the making of maple syrup.
These camps are for all ages, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. We will learn how to tap the tree, collect some sap and boil the sap down to syrup.
Camps begin at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required and space is limited to 15 participants per session. The cost is $3 per person, or $10 per family. To register, call 319-278-4237.