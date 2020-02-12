The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Jan. 15:
Jeremy Brocka, 29, of Dumont, pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Brocka also pled guilty to a second count of driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Daniel E. Brown Jr., 32, of Dumont, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for four days previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Jan. 29:
Todd T. Larue, 50, of Hampton, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Jacob J. Berhends, 23, of New Hartford, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was ordered to complete the Batterer’s Education Program and the No Contact Order shall remain in effect until January 2021.