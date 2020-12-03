The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Nov. 4:
Christopher M. Zweck, 34, of Dumont, pled guilty to second-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for 28 days served in inpatient treatment. The defendant was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended. Mr. Zweck was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,875, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, along with having his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation for six years. The defendant was placed on probation for a period of two years with the Department of Correctional Services, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol and shall attend and complete a course for Drinking Drivers.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Nov. 11:
Jaron J. Wagner, 27, of Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Wagner was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. The defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
David J. Krueger, 60, of Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Krueger was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Caleb J. Doland, 21, of Waterloo, received a deferred judgment for possession of marijuana and was placed on self-probation for one year. The defendant shall submit to a substance abuse evaluation at his cost and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received. Mr. Doland is required to personally appear at a review hearing April 28, 2021, unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Nov. 16:
Dennis G. Patten, 53, of Waterloo, pled guilty to second-degree harassment, a threat to cause bodily injury, and was sentenced to serve a period of 365 days in the Butler County Jail with all but five days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. Mr. Patten was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
Thomas W. Biemann Jr., 19, of LaPorte City, pled guilty to second-offense possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Biemann was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Dylan M. Jones, 23, of Charles City, pled guilty to Counts 1 and 2: third-degree burglary and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of three to five years. Mr. Jones shall pay a fine in the amount of $750, plus a 15% crime services surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Charges initially filed in May by Sheriff Jason Johnson. County Attorney Greg Lievens appeared for the state. Mark Milder represented the defendant.
Addam V. Despard, 36, of Clarksville, received a deferred judgment for possession of marijuana and was placed on self-probation for a period of one year. The defendant shall submit to a substance abuse evaluation at his cost and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received. Mr. Despard is required to personally appear at a review hearing May 26, 2021, unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.