The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 16:
Christopher S. Ristau, 28, of Bristow, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and shall not enter any establishments whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. The no contact order is terminated. Mr. Ristau was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Kenneth C. Moffitt, 61, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Moffitt was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Service for a period of one year and shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. The defendant was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers and will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. Mr. Moffitt was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 22:
Keaton L. Higgins, 23, of Belmond, pled guilty to second-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Butler County Jail with all but seven days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Higgins was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,875 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. The Defendant was placed on probation for a period of one year with the Department of Correctional Services, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 23:
William J. Kramer, 47, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in the Butler County Jail or such other facility approved by the Butler County Sheriff. Mr. Kramer was ordered to pay any required statutory surcharges, including 35%, if applicable.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 30:
Michael L. Quario, 32, of Allison, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in the Butler County Jail or such other facility approved by the Butler County Sheriff with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Quario was ordered to pay any required statutory surcharges, including 35%, if applicable.
Dylan T. Thome, 20, of Gilbertville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Thome was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.
Bradley A. Hess, 32, of Clarksville, pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Leah M. Cleary, 20, of New Hartford, violated the terms of her probation, therefore the deferred judgment was revoked and sentence will be imposed. Ms. Cleary was charged with possession of methamphetamine and shall be sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in the Butler County Jail and shall be given credit for 20 days. Defendant shall pay any required statutory surcharges, including 35% if applicable.
Michael V. Boyle III, 46, of Clarksville, pled guilty to enhanced possession of marijuana and was sentenced prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years, with said sentence suspended and was placed on self probation for a period of two years with the Department of Correctional Services. Mr. Boyle was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Michael L. Quario, 32, of Allison, pled guilty to fourth-degree theft and sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for time previously served. Mr. Quario was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Nov. 6:
Katreena M. Newhouse, 24, of Waverly, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of 63 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Newhouse was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Nov. 13:
Barry L. Detwiler Jr., 49, of Allison, pled guilty to enhanced possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years, suspended. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, all of which is suspended. Mr. Detwiler shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
Detwiler also pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of 10 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for any time previously served. Mr. Detwiler was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Nov. 26:
Gary C. Thompson, 28, of Parkersburg, received a deferred judgment for assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury and was placed on supervised probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year upon the following terms and conditions: Mr. Thompson shall pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, shall be subject to random urinalysis sampling at his cost if requested, shall abstain from alcohol, is prohibited from entering establishments whose primary source of revenue is from the sale of alcohol and shall successfully complete the Batterer’s Education Program. Mr. Thompson was ordered to pay a $315 civil penalty and the $100 domestic abuse surcharge. The no contact order previously entered in this matter was lifted.