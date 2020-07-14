The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on May 20:
Jeremiah J. Urban, 37, of Clarksville, pled guilty to enhanced possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1-2 years. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Mr. Urban shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on May 27:
John M. Calabrese, 47, of Clinton Township, Michigan, pled guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 2-5 years. The Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $750 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. This sentence shall run concurrently with his theft charge. Mr. Calabrese was ordered to pay a total amount of restitution for both cases of $6,294.20 to the victim and a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative Fee.
Calabrese also pled guilty to second-degree theft and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 2-5 years. The Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $750 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. This sentence shall run concurrently with his burglary charge. Mr. Calabrese was ordered to pay a total amount of restitution for both cases of $6,294.20 to the victim and a $125 Law Enforcement Initiative Fee.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on June 3:
Mark A. McGonigle, 58, of Fredericksburg, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Serviced for a period of 3-5 years. Mr. McGonigle was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $750 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. The Defendant shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
Tyler S. Merfeld, 21 of Cedar Falls, received a deferred Judgment for first-offense OWI and was placed on self-probation for one year, shall complete the Drinking Driver’s School and was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $625. Mr. Merfeld is required to personally appear at a review hearing on Dec. 2 unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
Mark A. Enabnit, 62 of Rockford, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Enabnit was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on June 10:
Caleb L. Heath, 22, of Aplington, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served and shall complete a substance abuse evaluation. Mr. Heath was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.
Heath also pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. The sentence shall run concurrently with prior charge. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Trevor J. Schwartz, 49, of Waverly, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Schwartz was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.