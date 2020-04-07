The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on March 4:
Shane W. McLaughlin, 49, of Marshalltown, received a deferred judgment for possession of marijuana and was placed on self-probation for a period of one year and was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $315. Mr. McLaughlin is required to personally appear at a review hearing on Sept. 9 unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on March 11:
Tyler J. King, 26, of Parkersburg, received a deferred Judgment for first-offense OWI and was placed on self-probation for one year, shall complete the Drinking Driver’s School and was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $1,250. Mr. King is required to personally appear at a review hearing on Sept. 9 unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
Joe A. Davis, 45, of Greene, pled guilty to second-offense possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Davis was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges along with the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and the $10 DARE fee.
Cody J. Johnson, 36, of Greene, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve a period of 14 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Kaleb T. Miller, 31, Shell Rock, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Miller was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers and will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. The Defendant was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following case appeared before District Court Judge Rustin T. Davenport in Butler County District Court in Allison on March 16:
Michelle M. Hovenga, 32, of Clarksville, pled guilty to Count 1: possession of a methamphetamine with intent to deliver and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed 10 years with said sentence suspended. The sentence shall be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Count 2. Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000.00 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, all of which is suspended. Count 2: possession of a drug without a prescription and was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Butler County Jail with all of said sentence suspended. Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, none of which is suspended. Ms. Hovenga was placed on probation with the department of Correctional Services for a period of 2-5 years under Count 1 and two years as to Count 2.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on March 18:
Alisha B. Matteson, 29, of Allison, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but seven days suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Matteson was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee with said fine suspended. Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. Alisha B. Matteson, 29, of Allison, pled guilty to Driving While Revoked, OWI Test Failure/Refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of seven days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. The sentence shall run concurrently with prior charge. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Donnette L. Groeneveld, 57, of Allison, IA received a deferred Judgment for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana and was placed on self-probation for a period of one year. The Defendant was ordered to pay the $125.00 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and the $10.00 DARE fee. Ms. Groeneveld is required to personally appear at a review hearing on September 23, 2020 unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review. Charges initially filed in November by Michael Tobin, an Officer with the Clarksville Police Department. County Attorney Greg Lievens appeared for the State. Beth Wayne represented the Defendant.
Analecia R. Harms, 32, of Cedar Falls, IA received a deferred Judgment for OWI 1st Offense and was placed on self-probation for 1 year. The Defendant was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $1250.00 and court costs, which shall be paid in full on or before September 23, 2020 unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review. Ms. Harms shall complete the drinking driver’s course. Charges were initially filed in October by Lane Bass, a Peace Officer with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. County Attorney Greg Lievens appeared for the State. Beth Wayne represented the Defendant.