The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 9:
Matthew B. Robb, 40, of Allison, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve a period of seven days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Robb was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Jeffrey D. Heine, 44, of Dallas, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Heine was ordered to attend and complete a drinking driver’s course and will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. The Defendant was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 16:
Jesse B. Jepperson, 47, of Allison, received a deferred Judgment for first-offense OWI and was placed on self-probation for one year and shall complete Drinking Driver’s School. Mr. Jepperson was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $625 and court costs, which shall be paid in full on or before April 15, 2020. The Defendant is required to personally appear at a review hearing on this date unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.
McKayla L. Kinkade, 23, of Clarksville, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Kinkade shall complete a course for Drinking Drivers along with having her driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. The Defendant was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.