The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Aug. 5:
Robert E. Brandhorst, 53, of Nashua, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
James J. Coady, 34, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served.
Austin K. Meyer, 19, of DeWitt, received a deferred judgment for possession of marijuana and was placed on self-probation for a period of one year. Mr. Meyer shall submit to a substance abuse evaluation at his cost and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received. The Defendant was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $315 plus court costs. Mr. Meyer is required to personally appear at a review hearing on Feb. 10, 2021, unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.
Terri L. Hartzell, 56, of Waverly, received a deferred judgment for possession of methamphetamine and was placed on self-probation for a period of one year. Ms. Hartzell shall submit to a substance abuse evaluation at her cost and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received. The Defendant was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $315 plus court costs. Ms. Hartzell is required to personally appear at a review hearing on Feb. 10, 2021, unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Aug. 12:
Zachary L. Fowler, 31, of Waterloo, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Fowler was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges on each count.
Bryant A. McCallister, 31, of Greene, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served.
Michael L. Quario, 33, of Allison, pled guilty to second-degree theft and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 3-5 years. As a condition of probation, the Defendant shall reside in an appropriate Residential Facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Mr. Quario was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $750 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Quario also pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Serviced for a period of two years. As a condition of probation, the Defendant shall reside in an appropriate Residential Facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Mr. Quario was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $750 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. The Defendant shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
Additionally, Quario also pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of 365 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served with said sentence suspended. The Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year and shall pay the enrollment fee. Mr. Quario was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Finally, Quario also pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Serviced for a period of two years. As a condition of probation, the Defendant shall reside in an appropriate Residential Facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Mr. Quario was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. The Defendant shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.