The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on May 22, 2019:
David M. Evans, 36, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to Assault Domestic Abuse Causing Bodily Injury and was sentenced to serve a period of 365 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges and a $100 Domestic Abuse Surcharge. Mr. Evans was placed on probation for one year with the Department of Correctional Services, was ordered to complete the Batterer’s Education Program, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on June 5, 2019:
Clarence C. Davis, 51, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to Harassment in the First Degree and was sentenced to serve a period of 22 days, 16 hours and 39 minutes in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Davis was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable surcharged with said fine suspended.
Carter W. Koop, 19 of Clarksville, pled guilty to Theft in the Third Degree Enhanced and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years, with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. The Defendant shall, as a condition of probation, reside in an appropriate Residential Facility for a period of one year or until maximum benefits are achieved. Pending placement, Mr. Koop shall be released to the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services. Mr. Koop was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. The Defendant is jointly and severally liable for restitution in the amount of $2,557.79.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison, on June 26, 2019:
Colton J. Henning, 21 of Clarksville, received a Deferred Judgment for Burglary in the Third Degree and was placed on supervised probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years upon the following terms and conditions: Mr. Henning shall pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, shall abstain from the use of alcoholic beverages and shall not enter bars, taverns, liquor stores or similar establishments. Mr. Henning is jointly and severally liable for restitution in the amount of $2,557.79 and shall pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge.
Leah M. Cleary, 19, of New Hartford, pled guilty to OWI First Offense and was sentenced to serve a period of 22 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Cleary shall complete a course for Drinking Drivers along with having her driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. The Defendant was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.