The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Dec. 13:
Laura M. Tobin, 24, of Aredale, received a deferred Judgment for first-offense OWI and was placed on self-probation for one year and was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $625 and court costs, which shall be paid in full on or before June 24. The defendant is required to personally appear at a review hearing on this date unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review. Tobin shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principle source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. The Defendant shall complete the drinking driver’s course and other DOT requirements.
The following case appeared before District Court Judge James M. Drew in Butler County District Court in Allison Dec. 16:
Shawn N. McLarnan, 23, of Denver, violated the terms of his probation, therefore the deferred judgment was revoked and sentence was imposed. McLarnan was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years and shall be served concurrently with Count Two. Defendant shall pay a $750 and 35% surcharge, all of which is suspended. McLarnan shall pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Dec. 18:
Kate L. Enabnit, 28, of Dumont, pled guilty to driving while revoked and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Enabnit was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus all applicable surcharges. Said fine is suspended if defendant has no further violations for one year.
Zachary W. Ragsdale, 38, of Clarksville, pled guilty to third-offense OWI and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years. Pending space becoming available in an OWI Prison Program, the defendant was transported to Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for short-term incarceration. Ragsdale was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $3,125 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with his driving privileges revoked for a period of six years by the Department of Transportation.
Devon M. Lund, 20, of Waterloo, received a deferred judgment for possession of marijuana and was placed on self-probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year. The defendant was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and the $10 DARE fee. Lund is required to personally appear at a review hearing on June 24 unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Dec. 23:
Dean A. Niehaus, 23, of Clarksville, pled guilty to reckless use of fire and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. No jail sentence was imposed and the defendant was given credit for all time previously served.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Jan. 8:
Franco A. King, 39, of Bristow, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. King was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Travis R. Quario, 34, of Allison, pled guilty to Count 1: gatherings where controlled substances are unlawfully used and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with credit given for all time previously served. The sentence is suspended. Quario was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $750 plus a 35% surcharge, all of which is suspended. He also pled guilty to Count 2: first-offense possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Also, he pled guilty to Count 3: first-offense possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Counts 1, 2 and 3 shall be served concurrently. Quario was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two to five years and will obtain a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and promptly complete all recommended treatment.