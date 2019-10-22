The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Aug. 7, 2019:
Jared E. Brooks, 25, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to Count 1 and Count 2: assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to serve a period of 20 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Brooks was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges on each count.
The following case appeared before District Court Judge James M. Drew in Butler County District Court in Allison Aug. 12, 2019:
Bradley A. Hess, 32, of Clarksville, pled guilty to Count 1: second-degree burglary and was sentenced to prison for a term not to exceed 10 years with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Hess was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, all of which is suspended. The Defendant shall make restitution payments to the victim and shall abide by the separate no-contact order for an initial period of five years which may be extended after this date. Also to Count 2: assault while participating in a felony and was sentenced to prison for a term not to exceed five years with credit given for all time previously served. This sentence shall be consecutive to the sentence imposed in Count 1. Mr. Hess was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $750 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, all of which is suspended. The Defendant shall make restitution payments to the victim and abide by any separate No Contact Order under the terms stated for Count 1.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Aug. 14, 2019:
Jason D. Myers, 46, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to enhanced possession marijuana and was sentenced prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with credit given for all time previously served and said sentence suspended. Mr. Myers was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee and was placed on probation for a period of two years with the Department of Correctional Services.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Aug. 19, 2019:
Chandra N. Ereaux, 41, of Missoula, Montana, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Ereaux was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Aug. 26, 2019:
Daniel L. Marquez, 31, of Clarksville, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Marquez shall complete a course for Drinking Drivers along with having his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. The Defendant was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Daniel A. Dozier, 35, of Hampton, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to serve a period of nine days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus the 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Sept. 3, 2019:
Robert Goff, Jr., 31, of Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Goff was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.