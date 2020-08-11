The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on May 6:
Brady J. Eiklenborg, 25, of Allison, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of seven days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Eiklenborg was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on June 17:
Autumn M. Bina, 28, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served and shall complete a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein. Ms. Bina was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.
Joshua A. Bina, 38, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Bina was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall complete a substance abuse evaluation, abide by all recommendations contained therein and shall submit to random UAs and/or breath tests as a condition of probation. Mr. Bina was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.
Christopher M. Murphy, 38, of Corwith, pled guilty to Count 1: possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail. Mr. Murphy was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee. Also pled guilty to Count 2: possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail. Mr. Murphy shall schedule a substance abuse evaluation and shall follow through with all treatment recommendations.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on June 24:
Colin J. Groeneveld, 31, of Allison, pled guilty to enhanced second-offense possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1-2 years. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Mr. Groeneveld shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
Molly R. Nolte, 40, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to Count 1: possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail. No days of said sentence are suspended. Ms. Nolte was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee, none of which is suspended. She also pled guilty to Count 2: possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail. No days of said sentence are suspended but shall run concurrently with one another. Ms. Nolte shall pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee and shall obtain a substance abuse evaluation.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on July 15:
Christian L. Perry, 32, of Waverly, pled guilty to driving while revoked, and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served and shall serve the balance within 60 days. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended if Defendant shall have no further violations for one year.
Timothy A. Williams, 31, of Charles City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Williams was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Williams also received a deferred Judgment for Child Endangerment and was placed on self-probation for one year and was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $625 plus court costs, with said penalty suspended.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on July 22:
Ja’lon J. Jackson, 26, of Waterloo, pled guilty to enhanced possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1-2 years. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Mr. Jackson shall complete a substance abuse evaluation, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing. The defendant was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.
Cody L. Matteson, 33, of Allison, pled guilty to Counts 1 and 2: third-degree burglary and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Matteson was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,025 plus a 15% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended and shall be responsible for any restitution to the victrim(s).
Janae N. Winkowitsch, 22, of Allison, pled guilty to four counts of forgery and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term not to exceed five years with credit given for all time previously served. Said sentence was suspended and Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 2-3 years. Ms. Winkowitsch was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. The Defendant shall abstain from consumption of alcohol and shall not enter establishments whose primary source of revenue is from the sale of alcoholic beverages and shall pay $2,940.34 restitution to the victim.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on July 29, 2020:
Bonni F. Soy, 51, of Greene, pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.