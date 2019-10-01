The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on June 26, 2019:
Adam M. Mapes, 39, of Allison, IA pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Butler County Jail with all but seven days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Mapes was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Service for a period of one to two years and shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. The Defendant was ordered to attend and complete Drinking Drivers School and will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. The Defendant was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on July 10, 2019:
Harley D. Johnson, 29, of Ionia, received a deferred Judgment for first-offense OWI and was placed on supervised probation with the Department of Correctional Services for one year. The Defendant was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $1,250 and court costs, which shall be paid in full on or before July 10, 2020. Mr. Johnson shall abstain from consumption of alcoholic beverages, shall not enter bars, taverns, liquor stores or similar establishments and complete Drinking Driver’s School.
Alisha B. Matteson, 28, of Aplington, received a deferred Judgment for OWI 1st Offense and was placed on self-probation for one year. Ms. Matteson was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $1,250 and court costs, which shall be paid in full on or before Jan. 8, 2020. The Defendant is required to personally appear at a review hearing on this date unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.
Donald M. Lough III, 28, of Vinton, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Lough was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on July 17, 2019:
Ashley J. Hinders, 28, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served with remainder of jail sentence suspended. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee. Ms. Hinders was placed on probation for one year with the Department of Correctional Services, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
Jonathan H. Martin, 36, of Waterloo, pled guilty to Count 1: second-offense possession of methamphetamine and Count 2: possession of burglar tools and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years. Mr. Martin was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
The following case appeared before District Court Judge Colleen D. Weiland in Butler County District Court in Allison on July 22, 2019:
Carter W. Koop, 20, of Clarksville, pled guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with credit given for all time previously served and said sentence suspended. Mr. Koop was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, all of which is suspended. The Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years and shall reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. The No Contact Order shall remain in effect until 2024.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on July 24, 2019:
Jameson A. Hulbert, 22, of New Hartford, pled guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registry and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and Defendant placed on probation for a period of two years with the Department of Correctional Services. Mr. Hulbert was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended and shall pay a $250 Sex Offender Registry civil penalty. Mr. Hulbert shall continue to register as a sex offender. Charges initially filed in May by Jay Johnson, a Peace Officer with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Butler County Attorney Greg Lievens appeared for the State. Dave Kuehner represented the Defendant.
Curtis J. DeWitt, 39, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 365 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Mr. DeWitt was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Service for a period of one to two years and shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. The Defendant shall attend and complete Drinking Drivers School along with having his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. Mr. DeWitt was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.