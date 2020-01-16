The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Nov. 14, 2019:
Robert E. Brandhorst, 52, of Allison, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve a period of 365 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Brandhorst was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Dec. 4, 2019:
Chad S. Jones, 29, of Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in jail or a DOT-approved OWI program with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Jones was ordered to attend and complete a drinking driver’s course and will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. The Defendant was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Dulce N. Burt, 36, of Des Moines, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve a period of 20 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Burt was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Brandy J. Huling, 37, of Sheffield, received a deferred judgment for first-offense OWI and was placed on supervised probation for one year and was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $625. Ms. Huling shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose primary source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol and was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers and other DOT requirements.
Donn E. Miller, 57, of Allison, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. Mr. Miller shall attend and complete a drinking driver’s course and will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation.
Brooke, M. Mennen, 21, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of 60 days in the Butler County Jail and shall be given credit for 60 days previously served. Ms. Mennen was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Dec. 11, 2019:
Mischelli L. Ford-Nelson, 36, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of 19 hours and 54 minutes in the Butler County Jail with no additional days in jail. Defendant shall be given credit for all time previously served and shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Marvin L. Fricke, 36, of Gilman, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with said sentence suspended. The defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and shall not enter any establishments whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. Mr. Fricke was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following case appeared before District Court Judge James M. Drew in Butler County District Court in Allison, Dec. 13, 2019:
Andrew A. Carrillo, 25, of Marshalltown, received a deferred judgment for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of three years. Mr. Carrillo was ordered to pay civil penalty in the amount of $1,000 and the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge.