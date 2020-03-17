The following case appeared before District Court Judge James M. Drew in Butler County District Court in Allison on Feb. 17:
Andrew M. Engler, 29, of Plainfield, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed 10 years with credit given for all time previously served. Said sentence was suspended and defendant placed on probation with the department of Correctional Services for a period of five years. Mr. Engler was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge, all of which is suspended.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Feb. 19:
Heather S. Hartzell, 28, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of 21 days in the Butler County Jail and shall be given credit for all time previously served. Ms. Hartzell shall complete a substance abuse evaluation and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Mitchell J. Burkett, 33, of Dumont, pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of 4 days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Lara J. Hull, 25, of Marshalltown, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in jail with 30 days credit given for time served in an inpatient substance abuse treatment. Ms. Hull was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers and will have her driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. The Defendant was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Chad J. Motz, 44, of Greene, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served and shall complete a substance abuse evaluation. Mr. Motz was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee.
Brandy J. Hayner, 31, of Greene, pled guilty to second-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Butler County Jail with all but seven days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. If the Defendant’s driving privileges have not yet been revoked, they will be revoked by the Department of Transportation. Ms. Hayner was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,875 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. The Defendant was placed on probation for a period of 1-2 years with the Department of Correctional Services, shall abstain from the use of alcohol, is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol and shall complete a Substance Abuse Evaluation.
Ryan L. Hauser, 41, of Allison, pled guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and was sentenced to serve a period of 7 hours and 46 minutes in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Hauser was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges and court costs.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison, on Feb. 26:
Anthony L. Nichols, 26, of Clarksville, pled guilty to assault with the intent to cause serious injury and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one to two years. The defendant shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances. Mr. Nichols was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, with said fine suspended.
Christopher J. Hinders, 42, of Clarksville, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.