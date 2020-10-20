The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 7:
Brodie L. Moores, 18, of Traer, received a deferred judgment for trespass and was placed on self-probation for a period of one year. The Defendant was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $315 and $979.63 in restitution. Mr. Moores is required to personally appear at a review hearing on April 7, 2021, unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
Cory L. Kotenbrink, 41, of Shell Rock, received a deferred judgment for first-offense OWI and was placed on self-probation for one year, shall complete the Drinking Driver’s School and was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $625. Mr. Kotenbrink is required to personally appear at a review hearing on April 7, 2021, unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
Elizabeth V. Bordeaux, 20, of New Hartford, pled guilty to Count 1: possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Bordeaux was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. Also pled to Count 2: possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served.
Scott T. Junker, 29, of Aplington, received a Deferred Judgment for first-offense OWI and was placed on self-probation for one year, shall complete the Drinking Driver’s School and was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $1,250. Mr. Junker is required to personally appear at a review hearing on April 7, 2021, unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison, on Oct. 14:
Christopher D. Rivera, 32, of Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Rivera was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. The Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
Janette M. Shannon, 59, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to Count 1: second-offense possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended. A fine of $625 and 15% crime services surcharge is imposed, but suspended. Also pled to Count 2: third-offense possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended. A fine of $625 and 15% crime services surcharge is imposed, but suspended. Ms. Shannon was placed on supervised probation with the Department of Correctional Services for two years.