The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allisonon April 8:
Ashley M. Bartels, 29, of Riceville, pled guilty to second-offense possession of marijuana on certain real properties and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee. Ms. Bartels was placed on probation for a period of 1-2 years with the Department of Correctional Services, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison, on April 28:
Maria Hernandez, 37, of Dumont, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Hernandez was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have her driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
Maria Hernandez, 37, of Dumont, pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. The sentence shall run concurrently with prior charge. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.