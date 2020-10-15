The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Aug. 19:
Heather C.M. Smith, 27, of Iowa Falls, received a deferred judgment for possession of marijuana and was placed on self-probation for a period of one year. Ms. Smith shall submit to a substance abuse evaluation at her cost and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received. Ms. Smith is required to personally appear at a review hearing Feb. 24, 2021, unless the civil penalty, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.
Dusty W. Jackson, 24, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Aug. 26:
Aubrey M. Bonefas, 19, of Clarksville, received a deferred judgment for possession of marijuana and was placed on supervised probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year. Ms. Bonefas will be subject to random drug/alcohol testing, shall submit to a substance abuse evaluation at her cost and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received.
Jason L. Cleary, 46, of New Hartford, pled guilty to Count 1: enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with credit given for all time previously served and said sentence was suspended. The Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 and a 35% surcharge, all of which is suspended. He also pled guilty to Count 2: enhanced possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with credit given for all time previously served and said sentence was suspended. The Defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 and a 35% surcharge, all of which is suspended.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Sept. 2:
Blake E. Hartzell, 29, of Clarksville, pled guilty to enhanced possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Mr. Hartzell shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Sept. 9:
Nickolas L. Bucknell, 21, of Plainfield, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Bucknell was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,250, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Kevin V. Adelmund, 31, of Allison, pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following cases appeared before District Court Judge Chris Foy in Butler County District Court in Allison Sept. 14:
Jeremy M. Knock, 47, of Allison, pled guilty to a controlled substance violation (Case FECR011658), and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed 10 years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two to five years. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 and a 15% crime services surcharge, suspended. Mr. Knock has obtained a substance abuse evaluation and shall follow through with all treatment recommendations and furnish evidence of completion to the Clerk of Court.
Knock also pled guilty to a controlled substance violation (Case FECR011657), and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed 10 years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two to five years. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000.00 and a 15% crime services surcharge, suspended. Mr. Knock has obtained a substance abuse evaluation and shall follow through with all treatment recommendations and furnish evidence of completion to the Clerk of Court.
Mitchell R. Kelderman, 27, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed 10 years with credit given for time previously served. The sentence is suspended. Mr. Kelderman was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000, plus a 15% crime services surcharge, all of which is suspended. The Defendant was placed on probation with the department of Correctional Services for a period of three to five years.
Kelderman also pled guilty to third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with credit given for time previously served. The sentence is suspended. Mr. Kelderman was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $750, plus a 15% crime services surcharge, all of which is suspended. The Defendant was placed on probation with the department of Correctional Services for a period of three to five years.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Sept. 17:
Christian D. Sherman, 36, of Clarksville, pled guilty to second-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Butler County Jail with all but seven days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. If the Defendant’s driving privileges have not yet been revoked, they will be revoked by the Department of Transportation. Mr. Sherman was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,875, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. The Defendant was placed on probation for a period of one to two years with the Department of Correctional Services, shall abstain from the use of alcohol, is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol and shall complete a course for Drinking Drivers.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Sept. 23:
Kody J. Reich, 28, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served.
Reich also pled guilty to driving while revoked, OWI test failure/refusal and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,000, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.