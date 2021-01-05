The following case appeared before District Court Judge Chris Foy Nov. 23 in Butler County District Court in Allison:
Blake E. Hartzell, 30, of Clarksville, pled guilty to Count 1: possession of methamphetamine with Intent to deliver and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed 10 years with said sentence suspended. Mr. Hartzell was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000, plus a 15% crime services surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Count 2: third-offense possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with said sentence suspended. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $750 and 15% crime services surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Mr. Hartzell was placed on probation for a period of three to five years with the Department of Correctional Services. By virtue of this conviction a number of rights are adversely affected, including, but not limited to, the right to vote and seek or hold elective office and the defendant shall not receive, transport, transfer or possess firearms, ammunition or offensive weapons.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell on Dec. 2 in Butler County District Court in Allison:
Lanndon D. Gast, 18, of Hubbard, pled guilty to assault with the intent to cause serious injury and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. The No Contact Order shall remain in effect until Dec. 2, 2025. The defendant shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing. Mr. Gast was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges, with said fine suspended.
Nicole A. Puente-Morales, 39, of Ackley, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one to two years. Ms. Puente-Morales was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. The defendant shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
The following case appeared before District Court Judge Chris Foy Dec. 7 in Butler County District Court in Allison:
Tisha L. Heintz, 40, of Gladbrook, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with Intent to deliver and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed 10 years with said sentence suspended. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000, plus a 15% crime services surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Ms. Heintz was placed on probation for a period of three to five years with the Department of Correctional Services and shall obtain/maintain employment. By virtue of this conviction a number of rights are adversely affected, including, but not limited to, the right to vote and seek or hold elective office and the defendant shall not receive, transport, transfer or possess firearms, ammunition or offensive weapons.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell Dec. 9 in Butler County District Court in Allison:
Travis R. Quario, 35, of Allison, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Serviced for a period of two years. The defendant will serve 28 days in inpatient treatment or in the Butler County Jail. Sentence to be served in the next 180 days and may be served in 48-hour increments. Mr. Quario was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. The defendant shall complete a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing.
Lucas M. Stephens, 33, of Dumont, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Stephens was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and shall pay a fine in the amount of $625, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell Dec. 16 in Butler County District Court in Allison:
Tammy A. Kreisel, 56, of Aplington, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of 120 days in the Butler County Jail with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Serviced for a period of one to two years. The defendant shall abstain from the use of alcohol, is prohibited from entering nay establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing. Ms. Kreisel was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Kurtis J. Roose, 55, of Bristow, received a deferred judgment for third-degree theft, possession of stolen property and was placed on self-probation for one year. Mr. Roose is required to personally appear at a review hearing June 23, 2021, unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
The following case appeared before District Court Judge Chris Foy Dec. 21 in Butler County District Court in Allison:
Mitchell R. Kelderman, 27, of Clarksville, pled guilty to third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with credit given for time previously served. Sheriff shall transport the defendant to the reception center designated by the Department of Corrections. By virtue of this conviction a number of rights are adversely affected, including, but not limited to, the right to vote and seek or hold elective office and the Defendant shall not receive, transport, transfer or possess firearms, ammunition or offensive weapons. Mr. Kelderman was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,025, plus a 15% crime services surcharge, all of which is suspended.