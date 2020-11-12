The following case appeared before District Court Judge Chris Foy in Butler County District Court in Allison Oct. 19:
Brittany A. Kreisel, 31, of Aplington, pled guilty to Count 1: Third-offense possession of methamphetamine and Count 2: Third-offense possession of marijuana and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for 3-5 years. As an additional term of probation, the defendant shall reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Pending bed space availability, the defendant shall remain in the custody of the sheriff. Ms. Kreisel was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,025 and a 15% crime services surcharge is imposed, but suspended.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 21:
Nathan D. Hearn, 40, of Dumont, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to serve a period of four days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Hearn was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges on each count.
Darwin S. Brunko, 21, of Shell Rock, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served.
Brandon M. Mishler, 21, of Clarksville, pled guilty to felony possession of a prescription drug and was sentenced to serve a period of 365 days in the Butler County Jail with said sentence suspended. The defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. This sentence shall run concurrently with the following cases: assault on a peace officer and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, fifth-degree theft, and third-degree harassment. Mr. Mishler was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Mishler also pled guilty to Count 1: assault on a peace officer and Count 2: unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Mr. Mishler was sentenced to serve a period of 365 days in the Butler County Jail with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year. This sentence shall run concurrently with the following cases: felony possession of a prescription drug, fifth-degree theft, and third-degree harassment. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 and a 15% crime services surcharge.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison, on Oct. 28:
John E. Pugh, 57, of Shubuta, Mississippi, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Pugh was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and shall pay a fine in the amount of $1,250, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
April L. Simkins, 41, of Allison, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 90 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Simkins was ordered to attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, will have her driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. The defendant was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year, shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.
Benjamin A. Grandon, 20, of Wellsburg, received a deferred judgment for assault causing bodily injury and was placed on self-probation for a period of one year. The Defendant was ordered to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $315 and the No Contact Order will remain in effect until Oct. 28, 2021. Mr. Grandon is required to personally appear at a review hearing on April 28, 2021, unless all financial obligations have been paid prior to the review.
Brenda K. Hewitt, 54, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served.
James L. Choate, 45, of Latimer, pled guilty to pled guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. The Defendant shall pay a fine in the amount of $625, plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended. Mr. Choate shall abstain from the use of alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and complete a substance abuse evaluation. This sentence shall run concurrently with the operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and driving while revoked charges in Butler County and his Grundy County case.
Choate also pled guilty to pled guilty to Count 1: operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and Count 2: driving while revoked and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. The defendant will be required to pay restitution and a fine in the amount of $1,000, plus a 15% crime services surcharge, suspended. This sentence shall run concurrently with the third-degree burglary charge in Butler County and his Grundy County case.