The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Sept. 4, 2019:
Callie S. Arnold, 25, of Clarksville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Butler County Jail with said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was placed on self-probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year and was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge. Ms. Arnold is required to personally appear at a review hearing on March 4, 2020, unless the fine, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.
Arnold also pled guilty to another count of possession of marijuana and was sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Butler County Jail with said sentence suspended. The sentence shall run concurrently with prior charge. The defendant was placed on self-probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year and was ordered to pay the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge. Ms. Arnold is required to personally appear at a review hearing on March 4, 2020, unless the fine, surcharge, court costs, attorney fees and restitution have been paid in full prior to review.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Sept. 25, 2019:
Tyler B. Uhlenhopp, 24, of Osage, pled guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with credit given for all time previously served. Said sentence shall run concurrently with a Buchanan County case. Mr. Uhlenhopp was ordered to pay $1,168.76 in restitution to the victim, the $125 Law Enforcement Initiative Fee and a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges with said fine suspended.
Jeffrey B. Smith, 52, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and credit was given for all time previously served. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus the 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Metric R. Clark, 22, of Allison, pled guilty by Alford plea to Count 1: first-degree harassment and was sentenced to prison for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years with said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus the 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. Mr. Clark was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years, shall abstain from the consumption of alcohol and shall not enter any establishments whose primary source of revenue is from the sale of alcoholic beverages and shall submit to random drug and/or alcohol testing at his cost. He also pled guilty to Count 2: possession of a methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve a period of eight days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served.
The following cases appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 2, 2019:
Lexie M. Jungling, 19, of Aplington, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in the Butler County Jail with all but two days of said sentence suspended and credit given for all time previously served. Ms. Jungling was placed on probation with the Department of Correctional Service for a period of one year and shall abstain from the use of alcohol and is prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol. The Defendant was ordered to attend and complete Drinking Drivers School and will have her driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. Ms. Jungling was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
Tyler E. Keeling, 23, of Clarksville, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. The Defendant was ordered to attend and complete Drinking Drivers School and will have his driving privileges revoked by the Department of Transportation. Mr. Keeling was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,250 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.
John McGuire, 46, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, pled guilty to fourth-degree theft and was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $315 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges. A phone hearing will be held regarding restitution to the victim in this case.
The following case appeared before Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell in Butler County District Court in Allison on Oct. 7, 2019:
Tim S. Gade, 31, of Greene, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Butler County Jail with credit given for all time previously served. Mr. Gade was ordered to attend and complete a drinking driver’s course and was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $625 plus a 35% surcharge including all applicable charges.