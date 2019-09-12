Butler County Democrats plan to jointly honor State Senator Eric Giddens and State Representative Dave Williams with their Profiles in Political Courage Award at their annual banquet Sept. 29 at the Greene Community Center in Greene.
Democratic Party County Chair, Jane Close of New Hartford, announced that the evenings agenda will include social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. with dinner, speakers, and auction to follow. Close extended a welcome invitation to anyone wishing to attend, meet candidates and support the party.
Eric Giddens won a March 2019 special election upon the resignation of Jeff Danielson. Giddens defeated Walt Rogers to represent Senate District 30 which includes portions of Waterloo and the cities of Hudson and Cedar Falls in Black Hawk County.
Dave Williams won the election last November in House District 60 comprised of the South half of the above described Senate District, which was previously occupied by Walt Rogers.
Close explained that the banquet award is bestowed each year to someone in public life whom Butler Democrats think has fought for and exemplified the ideals of the Democratic Party during the last year. Past recipients have been Amanda Ragan, Liz Mathis, Bill Dotzler, Mark Smith, Todd Prichard, Mary Jo Wilhelm and Brian Schoenjahn.
Patrick Vickers and Julie Versluis, both of Greene, will be host and hostess for the event. Several national and statewide candidates are expected to attend and address the assemblage.
The professionally-catered dinner features cavatelli alfredo (with a vegetarian option) or roast beef and mashed potatoes and a dessert of cake bites dipped in chocolate.
Additional information can be found on the Butler County Iowa Democrats Facebook page or by messaging questions to them there.