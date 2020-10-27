The 2020 Prism of Promise is now being offered for a second time for those who were planning to purchase in the fall.
In a perfect world, it would have been offered for purchase only during the Butler County Relay for Life this past summer. Hello, 2020 COVID-19 pandemic! Our hope is to try again at next year’s Relay.
This prism’s shape is different from any other that has been offered. Very similar to the year we are having? The prism(s) are on sale now through Nov. 6 with pick up or delivery the week of Nov. 23. Included in the purchase will be a hanging ribbon, suction cup, dated metal year tag and a thank you card.
These prisms are a nice gift to lift spirits of a cancer warrior or a survivor. They make great gifts for Christmas stocking stuffers, birthday, anniversary, memorials or just to brighten up a room with rainbows. The rainbows cast include all colors of cancer support.
Contacts throughout Butler County are: Allison ~ Lois McDowell 319-267-2404, Paulene Meyer 319-267-2559, Aplington ~ Melanie Groeneveld 319-347-2305, Laura Hippen 319-961-6531, Bristow ~ Marilyn Harms 641-775-3358, Clarksville ~ Lucille Leerhoff 319-278-1079, Renae Hempen 319-278-4099, Dumont ~ DeAnn Meyer 641-857-3204, Greene ~ Margret Smith 641-430-3297, Parkersburg ~ Brenda Wiegmann 319-346-2323 and Shell Rock ~ Joyce Lubben 319-885-6201. Past years prisms are available for purchase, also.
Please make your check payable to the Relay for Life team: Prisms of Promise.
In a difficult year where much of our life has come to a halt ~ the diagnosis of cancer has not. All proceeds earned by this campaign will be designated to the fight against cancer through research.