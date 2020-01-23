Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Byl birth

Matt and Maddie Byl show off their newborn son, Wesley Ray Byl, who was born on Jan. 10.

 Courtesy photo

Matt and Maddie Byl have welcomed their son, Wesley Ray Byl, into the world on Jan. 10.

Wesley was born at 10:52 a.m., weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.