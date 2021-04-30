A Cedar Falls man who had served time for lascivious acts with a child in 2007, pled guilty to enhanced indecent exposure in the Waverly Walmart in the fall.
Anthony Dean Knudsen, 37, was sentenced to up to two years behind bars on April 23 in Bremer County District Court.
Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell ordered him sent to the Black Hawk County Jail prior to being transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to serve his sentence.
According to court documents, employees at Walmart called Waverly police at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 25 with a complaint that someone had exposed himself to a juvenile.
Prior to their arrival, Knudsen attempted to flee the area, but bystanders stopped him from leaving the store.
Once on the scene, officers met with Knudsen as well as an 11-year-old girl, her family and several other witnesses at the store.
In an interview, the girl identified Knudsen and said that he was “being creepy” in an aisle of the store. The girl left that area, but later looked back while picking up something and saw Knudsen had exposed himself. The complaint stated that the girl was able to adequately describe the defendant.
During questioning, Knudsen denied the incident happened.
According to the trial information, the charge was enhanced because Knudsen had been convicted of lascivious acts with a child in 2007 in Butler County.
He was given a 10-year prison term for that incident.
In addition to the two-year sentence in the Waverly case, Knudsen is also fined $430 plus $64.50 surcharge and $140 in court costs.
He must comply with the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.