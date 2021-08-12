U.S. Military Academy Cadet 3rd Class Ethan Flege recently earned his Air Assault pin following a 10-day course at the West Point, New York, academy.
In an Instagram direct message to Waverly Newspapers, Flege explained that cadets in the course had to learn about each of the different types of aircraft used by the Army and the other branches of the U.S. military.
“We learned how to set up, rig, and inspect cargo and equipment so it can be carried by a helicopter (known as sling load operations), and the final main thing we learned was the basics of rappelling,” Flege wrote.
The cadets started their rappelling by going off a 30-foot tower before going out of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, which was hovering at approximately 70-90 feet.
Flege continued that his classmates also had to undergo different physical tasks, including timed 2- and 4-mile runs, 6- and 12-mile rucks and an obstacle course. He said participants had to be proficient in all areas in order to pass.
Flege is a 2020 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School and the son of Bill and Kelly Flege. His older brother, Army 2nd Lt. Christian Flege, is currently in Alabama learning to fly helicopters.