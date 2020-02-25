Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at the March 506 Café. The table floral arrangements and the menu will highlight this beloved March holiday. The March café will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Waverly Senior Center.
Volunteer members from the Waverly Friends of the Family Auxiliary will be on hand to serve at the March event and share the proceeds with the Waverly Senior Center. The Waverly Senior Center funds will go towards the ongoing Kitchen Remodel campaign.
The March menu is: Beef brisket and pulled chicken sandwich, cabbage and sausage soup, garden salad and green desserts.
“We will celebrate the luck of the Irish at the Waverly Senior Center 506 Café in March. The committee has put together a fun and hearty menu with many St. Patrick’s Day favorites. We hope the community will get out and support two very important organizations through purchasing lunch,” said Cyndi Campbell, president of the Senior Center Board.
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support the two local non-profit organizations.
“Our aim is to help serve a great meal and raise funds for the important Friends of the Family Shelter in Bremer County. Every cent of our portion of the proceeds from the lunch goes to help mothers and children who are victims of domestic violence,” said Barb Anderson, Board Chair of the Waverly Friends of the Family Auxiliary.
Remaining dates for 2020 506 Café lunches are: April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.
Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Gift certificates are now available which would make great gifts. Call 352-5678 for more information or follow the 506 Café on Facebook.