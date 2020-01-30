The first 506 Café of 2020 will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Waverly Senior Center.
Diners are encouraged to attend in support of both the Waverly Senior Center and Friends of the Family.
The February menu tributes a Mexican theme: Taco bar (soft or hard shell) with all the fixings, chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, Spanish rice, assorted salsas and sherbert cups in assorted flavors with a sugar wafer
“The 506 Café is at the heart of the work we do at the Waverly Senior Center to support the activities for seniors of all ages. From fitness classes to special lectures on nutrition to card clubs, the funds raised at the 506 Café are vital to keeping costs down for our citizens who use the center,” said Cynthia Campbell, President of the Senior Center Board.
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support the two local non-profit organizations. Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information or follow the 506 Café on Facebook.
The February lunch is in partnership with the Waverly Friends of the Family Auxiliary, a small but vibrant group whose focus is serving the needs of the shelter in Waverly. “Being a part of the 506 Café brings awareness of the important work the auxiliary and Friends of the Family does in serving families affected by domestic violence in our own community,” said Barb Anderson, Board Chair of the Waverly Friends of the Family Auxiliary. “Proceeds raised help us to continue to provide much-needed funds.”
The rest of the dates for 2020 506 Café lunches are: March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.