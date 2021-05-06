The Hearst Center for the Arts is calling for artists to participate in the biennial “First Fifty” exhibition.
“First Fifty,” a local favorite, is not your typical juried show. “First Fifty” is a group exhibition that invites artists to line up at the Hearst Center with ready-to-hang works. The first 50 artists in line are entered into the exhibition.
This year, artists are asked to be ready for doors to open at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20. Arrive early to get your spot.
“First Fifty” will be on display June 3 through July 11 with a community reception from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, June 3. For more details and entry information, visit thehearst.org.
This year, we’re looking forward to seeing what everyone has been up to. What did you make with your hands in 2020 and 2021? Gather up your latest project and plan to participate in the Hearst Center’s ninth “First Fifty” exhibition.
Are you a weaver? Is your neighbor a quilter? Did you create something out of materials you had on hand in your workshop? Spread the word! Share what you’ve spent your time making with the rest of us. Even if it’s an epic TikTok.
About the Hearst Center for the Arts
The James & Meryl Hearst Center for the Arts is located at 304 West Seerley Boulevard in Cedar Falls. More information on the Hearst Center and its programs is available at www.TheHearst.org, by calling the Hearst Center at 319- 273-8641, or follow us on Facebook. The Hearst Center is free and open to the public.
All patrons must wear masks in order to use the facility as staff also will be wearing masks. Staff asks that patrons be considerate of social distancing requirements. Any patron exhibiting signs of illness including cough, fever, or shortness of breath or were recently exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19 should not enter the facility.