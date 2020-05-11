Show me, don’t tell me.
That’s one of the core storytelling principles of journalism.
What follows below is a bit of a tell just enough to frame what you will be able to see on the pages of our newspaper for the rest of the summer.
It’s called the “Transformative Journalism Academy: Living in COVID Times” project, a concerted effort on the part of the newspaper to mobilize the community around a story-telling task in unprecedented times and help write the first draft of this unusual slice of history we claim as our own.
You may have heard the phrase that it is journalists who are tasked with the noble mission of penning that first draft.
At a community newspaper, one of the enduring pillars of sustainable democracy, where the news is about and for the community, it only makes sense to have the news be by the community as well.
As an educator and editor, I see tremendous value in enlisting the help of middle and high school students to try their hand at journalism. They stopped going to school because of the pandemic, but many may itch to repurpose their creative energy and gifts in meaningful ways.
If your (pre)teen is eager to ditch video games and wants focus on mind-expanding work that benefits their friends and neighbors, talk to them about becoming a member of this dynamic team of cub reporters who, over the summer, will produce original content, learn new skills and have their videos and stories published in the paper.
There is no charge for this experience as I consider this outreach initiative to be one of the benefits of having a community newspaper, an increasingly rare opportunity in the midst of economic challenges that face small businesses.
During the summer, TJA cub reporters will engage in activities that are compliant with the health guidelines by the experts.
They will also experience the joy of reporting, the gratification of giving back to their community by storytelling, and of course, the uplift and the pride of seeing their byline in the paper and their videos featured online.
I will work with each cub reporter individually to map out a plan so we can match talent to opportunity, and learn to enterprise and grow, as we create a record of our times.
Below is the work of two members of the TJA who answered the call I informally issued with the help of Bridgette Wagoner, the instructional development director at W-SR. Meet Gretchen Ellerbroek, a W-SR sophomore, and Silvia Oakland, a Wartburg journalism student who will be helping me in this community-minded endeavor.
Their stories, and their videos, which you can see in print and online, show their dedication, so you don’t need me to tell you any more. They speak for themselves.
You, your siblings, or your kids, too, can take advantage of this opportunity.
Reporting is fun, it’s never a job.
We have not done this before, at least not on such a scale and under these circumstances, but we are excited about the challenges we no doubt will encounter.
After all, this is the essence of journalism — we dive into new things as circumstances call. And being a cub reporter in this special time bears a special honor — you will be a cub citizen journalist, and your work will make a difference in your own family history and in the history of our community.
You are welcome to join us. Connect with me at editorcft@gmail.com.