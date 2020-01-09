Growing up in Bremer County, I remember it being a big deal to go to the County Fair in Waverly, checking out what ribbons I received on my 4-H projects and eventually showing a calf or two. One of my first dates was to the fair when I had my first ferris wheel ride.
When my own children were growing up in the New Hampton school system, Waverly was one of our sports competitors.
As a young adult, driving to Waverly to the clinic or hospital became a regular event on my schedule as my mother was suffering from heart issues. Sometimes she felt well enough to do some shopping if for nothing more than groceries.
It is important for a city to maintain and update the infrastructure. Waverly has done that with new public buildings, parks, and the addition of more businesses and homes especially since the flooding of 2008. Waverly is to be commended.
In comparison to our fast-paced, technology-based society of instant gratification, we expect things to change quickly and successfully. But cities, communities and churches, aren’t as able to change as quickly. Infrastructure takes time, money and effort. So do churches.
Yet we are in the same “business” we have always been: Telling the Good News of Jesus Christ to all who will listen. For “how can they believe in Him if they have never heard of Him? And how can they hear about Him unless someone tells them?” Romans 10:14 (NLT)