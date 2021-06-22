The Relay For Life of Butler County survivor ceremony will be at 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Allison.
Survivors can register by contacting Jamie Thompson at 319-575-0396 or Paulene Meyer at 319-267-2559 by July 1 to guarantee a survivor T-shirt at the relay. Due to HIPPA regulations, we are not allowed to contact you otherwise.
We will again this year offer the survivor shirt at no cost to you or, if you wish, via a freewill donation. If registration is after July 1 or at the relay, a T-shirt will be mailed to you later.
There will not be extra shirts available at the relay, so contact Jamie or Paulene today.