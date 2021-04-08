The Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association will host its annual banquet Sunday, April 11, at The Center Inn in Readlyn.
The social will start at noon and the prime rib meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the meal are $20 each. The 2021 Beef Queen, Princess, and Junior Princess will be crowned at the end of the banquet.
The candidates for the three offices are the following:
Addison Buseman is 12 years old and will be running for the Junior Beef Princess title. Addison is the daughter of Justin and Melissa Buseman, of Janesville.
Addison is currently in sixth grade at Janesville Community Schools, where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, band and choir. She is also active in 4-H within Bremer county.
Addison has assisted the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association at the county and state fair, as well as shown calves and assisted her family with caring for their cattle on the farm.
Halie Geerts is 16 years old and will be running for the Beef Queen title. Halie is the daughter of Bryan and Mandy Geerts, of Waverly.
Halie is currently a sophomore at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where she is involved in FFA and is a wrestling manager. She also is active in 4-H and Youth County Council within Bremer county.
Halie has shown beef cattle since she was in fifth grade, and she looks forward to learning and experiencing more about the beef industry in the future.
Madison Hinrichs is 14 years old and will be running for the Junior Beef Princess title. Madison is the daughter of Walter and Melissa Hinrichs, of Waverly.
Madison is currently a freshman at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where she is involved in wrestling, volleyball, rugby and FFA. She also is active in 4-H within Bremer county.
Madison helps her family operate their 32 head cow/calf herd by feeding out the steers and raising the replacement heifers.
Sydney Matthias is 16 years old and will be running for the Beef Queen title. Sydney is the daughter of Aaron and Mischa Matthias, of Fairbank. Sydney is currently a sophomore at Wapsie Valley High School, where she is involved in basketball, volleyball, softball, track, FFA and is a Student Ambassador. She also is active in 4-H and Youth County Council within Bremer county, as well as NCYC Church Group, SIAC and IJBBA.
Sydney assists her family with their cow/calf operation by helping to make management decisions about the herd, as well as other aspects such as daily feeding and care.
Karissa Oldenburger is 15 years old and will be running for the Junior Beef Princess title. Karissa is the daughter of Seth Klobassa and Jodie Oldenburger, of Shell Rock.
Karissa is currently a freshman at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where she is involved in volleyball, wrestling, soccer, FFA and FCCLA. She also is active in 4-H and the Dairy Spot Trail Riders within Bremer county.
Karissa shows beef cattle at the Bremer County Fair and has recently started a small herd of Aberdeen cattle with her dad.
Avari Schroeder is 16 years old and will be running for the Beef Queen title. Avari is the daughter of Jeromie and Melinda Schroeder of Sumner. Avari is currently a sophomore at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, where she is involved in volleyball, FCCLA, National Honor Society and FFA. She also is active in 4-H and Youth County Council through Bremer county, as well as IJBBA and God’s Youth in Action Group.
Avari helps her family raise beef cattle within their cow/calf operation, and in her spare time she enjoys showing cattle all around the state.
Carly Steiert is 18 years and will be running for the Beef Queen title. Carly is the daughter of Skip and Christy Steiert, of Waverly. Carly is currently a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where she is involved in soccer, cross country, wrestling managing, FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, MBA High School of Business and National Honor Society. She also is active in 4-H and Youth County Council within Bremer County.
Carly stays active in the beef industry by showing cattle and helping her brothers run their cow/calf operation.