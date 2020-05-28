Awhile back, we area pastors were surveyed by this paper about returning to worship. We like to tease that we didn’t know we had left, because we have been offering online worship opportunities for at least 3-4 years. But we knew they meant in-house, face to face worship.
It’s difficult to weigh the risks against the value and worth because all the distancing and restrictions wouldn’t feel like worship always had. That’s the tough part; we’ll never do worship the same way again; it, like all facets of life has forever changed.
This week leaders of both Janesville and Hudson United Methodist Churches have weighed in whether to offer in person and in house worship services. The answer is, “Not yet.” The risk is still too great in the Bremer and Black County area. It appears, we will visit the question every few weeks as risks versus worth fluctuate.
We are doing our best to present worship online that is helpful in raising spirits in the living hope of our Risen Savior, Jesus Christ and finding JOY in the mourning and morning. We’re on Facebook, websites and youtube.
For continuing education, I am now “attending” six hours per week for five weeks of classes in the online “Resilient Church” of the “Fresh Expressions Academy” along with hours-long meetings online with Iowa United Methodist Bishop, cabinet and clergy. I’ve always been one to want to learn something new everyday, so I’m certainly getting my fill of good, new stuff, regulations, policies, and most of all, opinions. There is no perfect answer to fit every church. Truth is, we have to do what is best for ourselves at Hudson and Janesville UMC as do others. That is “Not yet,” for us.
In the meantime, I’ve come across a helpful Prayer for Everyday Worship, thanks to Rev Nadia Bolz-Weber, St Thomas Episcopal Church, St Petersburg, Florida. Let us pray:
Dear Lord, I do not know when we can gather together again in worship. So, for now I just ask that:
When I sing along in my kitchen to each song on Christian radio or my own play list, that it be counted as praise.
And that when I read the news and my heart tightens in my chest, may it be counted as a Kyrie.
And that when my eyes brighten in a smile behind my mask as I thank the person at the post office, may it be counted as passing the peace.
And that when I water my plants and wash my dishes and take a shower may it be counted as remembering my baptism.
And that when the tears come and my shoulders shake and my breathing falters, may it be counted as prayer.
And that when I stumble upon a Worship video (tv channel) & hear the grace and love of You, may it be counted as hearing a homily (message.)
And that as I sit at that table in my home, and eat one more homemade meal, slowly, joyfully, with nothing else demanding my time or attention, may it be counted as communion. Amen.
Remember God’s promise from Jeremiah 29:11:
“I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans for your welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
God bless us one and all.