I donned my mask as I walked into the store to purchase facial tissue for at home.
I came out of the store carrying toilet tissue for the church. Pastors always have the care of their church family in their minds.
It wasn’t until I arrived back home that I realized I had not purchased facial tissue at all.
I’ve read that the reason we forget items when we walk through a doorway, is that our minds click back to our “default.”
Lent is a season for walking through doorways and clicking back to our “default with God.”
Lent encourages us to confess and repent of our sin, shame, guilt, anger, bitterness. We have six weeks especially set aside to get rid of the old and allow God to give us the hope of new life with God.
In 2 Corinthians 5:17, Paul wrote, “If anyone is in Christ, that one is a new creation; the old has gone. The new has come!” Of course it’s bigger than walking through just one doorway and forgetting tissue. That’s why the six weeks.
Along with admitting and ridding ourselves of sin, Lent is a time for recognizing and accepting the gift of eternal life Jesus gave us in His death and resurrection.
God created a perfect world for us and gave us free will to choose to love God and one another. When humans chose to know the difference between good and evil, humans also chose sin and death.
God offered us the Ten Commandments by which to live, but we humans still chose our own way.
In God’s great love for us, God chose to come as Jesus Christ into our sinful world. He performed signs and miracles to show us who He truly was and is. He taught us the greatest commandment is to love God and love one another.
In the letter to the Colossians 1:19–22 we read, “for God was pleased to have all God’s fullness dwell in Christ, and through Him to reconcile to God’s own self all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through His blood, shed on the cross. At one time we were alienated from God and were enemies in our minds because of our evil behavior. But now God has reconciled us by Christ‘s physical body through death to present us, Holy in God’s sight, without blemish and free from accusation.”
God willingly proved God‘s great love for us through the sacrifice of Himself, God’s own Son, on the cross to pay our debt for sin.
I Peter 2:24 says, “Jesus Himself bore our sins in His body on the tree, so that we may die to sin and live for righteousness. By His wounds, you have been healed.”
If we are willing to believe this, that God could love us that much, then we walk through “God’s default doorway“ into eternal life right here and right now.
Our new life has begun. We celebrate it every Sunday by worshiping and thanking God for the Gift. Please regularly attend the church of your choice, whether in person or online, that you may have the hope and assurance of eternal life too.