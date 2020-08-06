One of the things that I keep telling myself and the churches I serve is that “This is nothing new to God and God is with us.”
For example, the virus that causes poliomyelitis was named in 1789, several vaccines were tried but ineffective over the next century and a half. The virus was noted in the U.S. in 1917.
I recently watched the Iowa PBS documentary on the polio epidemic here in the U.S. which really began to spread in the late 1940’s and early 50’s. It was a horrifying time to live, in some ways worse than today’s pandemic, because it attacked mostly the children, and science and technology weren’t as advanced. Some of the victims of the polio virus spent years living in an iron lung which encased their entire bodies to the chin and breathed for them. Nurses cared for their bodies and fed them. Even if they were released from the iron lung, their bodies were mostly atrophied.
Even those who recovered without the iron contraption were usually left with atrophied limbs and disabilities that required use of braces, crutches and wheelchairs. A fellow student in my class at Sumner was destined to life on crutches because her legs had been affected. We often marveled at her ability to walk on her hands in gym class, etc., but I was very sad for her. I was glad, though, that she went to church and knew God who helped her to be able to carry her burden with a positive attitude. God walked with everyone of those persons through that tragedy. And He walks with us today.
Two Americans were working feverishly to develop a polio vaccine. It still took 10 years. TEN YEARS! And we’re complaining about five, maybe nine months!
Jonas Salk introduced an inactivated vaccine, tried it on animals and then children who lived in orphanages and homes for the disabled (a whole other story). He vaccinated his family and himself. No one in the test groups contracted the dreaded polio virus. It was finally introduced to the public in 1955 and began the slow eradication of polio in the U.S.
In the meantime Albert Sabin was developing a live-attenuated vaccine while doing all he could to discredit Jonas Salk and his efforts. It was probably Sabin’s vaccination that I remember drinking as a child at Sumner elementary school sometime after its introduction in 1961. They didn’t have social media to spread the news like today, but Sabin and his supporters were still relentless in their negative news of Salk. God watched as we humans argued, debated and discredited one another while more children died each day. It must have broken His loving heart.
The truth is much of the disabling and deaths of American children and adults could have been avoided.
“The first successful demonstration of a polio vaccine was by another American Hilary Koprowski in 1950 right here in America, with a live-attenuated virus which people drank.”
Five years before Salk. But Koprowski did not have the political or economic backing to push for approval and onto the market. In 1958, Dr. Koprowski administered his vaccine to nearly a quarter million patients in the Belgian Congo.
“It appears to have been completely safe, almost 100% effective,” Time magazine reported.
And God watched while power, distrust and independence was held in higher esteem than the saving of the lives of our own citizens. God watched and was with us all.
If we are willing, we can read story after story of God’s presence with persons like Job who remained faithful to God and was rewarded with double and 10 times what he lost; like Jacob who, in retrospective, declared, what others meant for evil, God meant for God; and Paul who wrote to the Christians in Rome, God will make something good come of even the worst of circumstances. When we are willing to read God’s Word, the Bible, we will find strength for facing these difficult days too.