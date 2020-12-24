Nine months of waiting for her baby. Did Mary even know a pregnancy lasted nine months or even how to count nine months?
We certainly didn’t know when this pandemic started nine months ago that it was going to go like this. And God’s people did not know it was going to take 400 years until Mary’s pregnancy to produce the long-awaited Savior of the world. They had to keep alive the oral story of the promise of the Messiah through generations upon generations.
The waiting and the uncertainty of the future for us during this pandemic could be compared to Mary’s waiting. Though we haven’t even come close to waiting 400 years!
From the moment of conception, Mary put her faith in God and knew within a year she would deliver God’s Son into the world. Little did she realize all the changes that would occur within her own body; that she would have to endure a 70 mile donkey back ride and giving birth in a barn with only her newlywed husband to attend her; and then becoming a refugee to Egypt with no other family close by.
We had faith, too, that there would be a light at the end of our pandemic tunnel through the discovery of vaccinations and medicines for reducing symptoms or producing cures.
We didn’t understand, though, all it has required to survive these days of isolation, homeschooling, schedule juggling, unemployment or required essential employment, society’s reaction through violence and hate, and the political atmosphere it would create.
No matter how much Mary might have dreamed of how her son – God’s Son – was going to change the world, she likely could not have guessed all that would happen.
We certainly never could have imagined these nine months would go the way they have. Sadly, we must continue to endure, because this is not over. But it will be. Vaccines are being manufactured and delivered. And it won’t take 400 years, either. Who are we to complain? We have already had the Savior of the world in our midst for 2,020 years with the assurance of eternal life, through our belief in Jesus Christ as our Savior.
Jesus came to change the world for the better. Coronavirus has certainly changed our world. And God has promised through the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Christians in Rome, “that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.”
Any mother can tell you, no matter how much advice one has received from experienced women, or how many books one has read, each and every pregnancy is new and different. We have certainly been experiencing something new and different with this pandemic. None of us have lived through something like this before.
Yes, there have been measles and mumps and chicken pox outbreaks. Some of us may still remember polio. My research showed these were seasonal, yet took decades to discover a means of immunization. But vaccinations did come.
Hopefully, we have put our trust in God throughout this pandemic. Hopefully we were able to trust God as much as Mary did throughout her pregnancy and life thereafter.
For I picture Mary as a person of complete confidence in God which often showed on her face, in her countenance and mannerisms, as well as the way she calmly and peacefully lived her life among the most uncertain of times. From the moment the angel appeared to her when she was just a young teen herself, Mary knew God was with her constantly and without fail.
My hope and prayer for everyone reading this is that you may have the same faith in God as Mary. Truly I tell you, my additional hope and prayer is that every single person in the world today would come to know Jesus Christ as the Savior of the world as Mary did. May God bless us everyone.